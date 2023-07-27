Hulk Hogan Regrets Passing on the Chance to Buy UFC Alongside Vince McMahon

Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon once turned down the opportunity to acquire the UFC, which Hogan now considers a "huge mistake."

Hogan and McMahon have a history dating back decades, with Hogan becoming an iconic figure in the then-WWF during the 1980s, as Hulkamania swept the globe. However, their relationship soured in the 1990s due to the infamous steroid trial and Hogan's decision to join WCW.

Despite their past disagreements, Hogan eventually returned to WWE in 2002 and even enjoyed another successful run as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Despite all his success, Hogan regrets not pursuing one opportunity, the chance to purchase the MMA powerhouse, UFC, alongside his old employer.

During an appearance on This Past Weekend, Hogan revealed that they had turned down the opportunity to buy UFC "a long time ago," back when the sport was even more brutal and violent than it is today. Reflecting on this missed opportunity, Hogan now sees it as a major regret in his career.

"There was an opportunity to buy it [UFC] a long time ago and Vince [McMahon] and I passed on it.

It was before the referees stopped things, and they were kicking people when they were on the ground, and it just was so violent when it was brought to us. That was a huge mistake."