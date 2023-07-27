Hulk Hogan Reveals He Often Rejects Reality Shows and TV Offers

Hulk Hogan, who recently announced his third engagement, has been keeping himself busy. Interestingly, he disclosed that he has turned down numerous offers for reality shows, films, and TV appearances.

During an appearance on the "This Past Weekend" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed, "I've turned down a bunch of movies. Whole bunch of TV shows. I get calls all the time. With the content I have now with the bar, the restaurant, the retail store, my son is here, my daughter is here, my new baby [fiance Sky Daily] has three kids. There is all kinds of content."

He further explained, "Everyone is banging me all the time to do reality shows. I just shut it all down. Even with appearances and autograph sessions, I use Prince Marketing when I do stuff. Sometimes, the WWE will call me to do stuff. I still work for them, but I'll kind of pass on that, or I'll do it. It depends on what the weather is like."