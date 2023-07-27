WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Insane Clown Posse's Violent J Set to Appear at NWA 75 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 27, 2023

Insane Clown Posse's Violent J Set to Appear at NWA 75 PPV

The NWA made a big announcement on Wednesday, revealing that Violent J, one half of the famous Insane Clown Posse, will be gracing the NWA 75 pay-per-view event. The multi-talented rapper, who occasionally steps into the wrestling ring, is all set to manage the Brothers Of Funstruction at the PPV.

NWA 75 is scheduled to take place on August 26th and 27th, and wrestling fans can catch all the action live on pay-per-view. 

