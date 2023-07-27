Insane Clown Posse's Violent J Set to Appear at NWA 75 PPV

The NWA made a big announcement on Wednesday, revealing that Violent J, one half of the famous Insane Clown Posse, will be gracing the NWA 75 pay-per-view event. The multi-talented rapper, who occasionally steps into the wrestling ring, is all set to manage the Brothers Of Funstruction at the PPV.

NWA 75 is scheduled to take place on August 26th and 27th, and wrestling fans can catch all the action live on pay-per-view.