WWE Star Kayla Braxton Fires Back at 'So Mid' Claim

Responding to a Twitter user's comment that WWE announcer Kayla Braxton is "so mid," Kayla hit back with a clever remark, highlighting the user's lack of a profile picture:
"Isn't it amusing how some folks call women 'mid' but hide behind anonymity? 🤔 It's easy to criticize from the shadows, but I have a feeling facing a strong woman in person would leave them speechless. 😉🤓"
Seeing how these men are out here calling women “mid” while also being afraid to show what they look like - just makes me chuckle. I’m pretty sure you’d soil yourself if a woman even asked you for directions. 😉🤓 https://t.co/SsJ6UpufL7— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 25, 2023
At present, Kayla Braxton is a prominent fixture in WWE, serving as a key member of the company's SmackDown broadcast team.
