WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

WWE Star Kayla Braxton Fires Back at 'So Mid' Claim

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2023

WWE Star Kayla Braxton Fires Back at 'So Mid' Claim

Responding to a Twitter user's comment that WWE announcer Kayla Braxton is "so mid," Kayla hit back with a clever remark, highlighting the user's lack of a profile picture:

"Isn't it amusing how some folks call women 'mid' but hide behind anonymity? 🤔 It's easy to criticize from the shadows, but I have a feeling facing a strong woman in person would leave them speechless. 😉🤓"

At present, Kayla Braxton is a prominent fixture in WWE, serving as a key member of the company's SmackDown broadcast team.

WWE NXT Great American Bash Go-Home Episode Sees Key Demo Ratings Rise

Last night's WWE NXT episode for July 25, the final go-home episode before the NXT Great American Bash premium live event this weekend, garn [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 26, 2023 05:42PM


Tags: #wwe #kayla braxton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82999/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer