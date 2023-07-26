WWE Star Kayla Braxton Fires Back at 'So Mid' Claim

Responding to a Twitter user's comment that WWE announcer Kayla Braxton is "so mid," Kayla hit back with a clever remark, highlighting the user's lack of a profile picture:

Seeing how these men are out here calling women “mid” while also being afraid to show what they look like - just makes me chuckle. I’m pretty sure you’d soil yourself if a woman even asked you for directions. 😉🤓 https://t.co/SsJ6UpufL7 — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 25, 2023

At present, Kayla Braxton is a prominent fixture in WWE, serving as a key member of the company's SmackDown broadcast team.