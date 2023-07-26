WWE NXT Great American Bash Go-Home Episode Sees Key Demo Ratings Rise

Last night's WWE NXT episode for July 25, the final go-home episode before the NXT Great American Bash premium live event this weekend, garnered a total of 703,000 viewers, slightly lower than the previous week's average of 746,000 viewers.

However, the show presented a notable surge in its key P18-49 ratings demo, drawing a 0.23 rating. This marked an improvement from the previous week's rating of 0.21.

With the exciting fallout from Sunday's Great American Bash on the horizon, next week's live edition of WWE NXT promises to deliver a hoped increase in viewership.