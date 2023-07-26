WWE NXT Great American Bash Go-Home Episode Sees Key Demo Ratings Rise

Last night's WWE NXT episode for July 25, the final go-home episode before the NXT Great American Bash premium live event this weekend, garnered a total of 703,000 viewers, slightly lower than the previous week's average of 746,000 viewers.
However, the show presented a notable surge in its key P18-49 ratings demo, drawing a 0.23 rating. This marked an improvement from the previous week's rating of 0.21.
With the exciting fallout from Sunday's Great American Bash on the horizon, next week's live edition of WWE NXT promises to deliver a hoped increase in viewership.
WWE NXT last night on USA Network (8:00-10:06pm):— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) July 26, 2023
703,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.23
Dark Side of the Ring last night on VICE (10-11pm):
185,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.05
📊 https://t.co/qDSSxyAPtr pic.twitter.com/RoOQkKPRsS
⚡ Updated Card for WWE NXT Great American Bash Unveiled: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov Headlines
Following the latest episode of NXT, WWE has announced the updated lineup for the upcoming NXT Great American Bash event, scheduled for July [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 26, 2023 08:36AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com