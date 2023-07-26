Updated Card for WWE NXT Great American Bash Unveiled: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov Headlines

Following the latest episode of NXT, WWE has announced the updated lineup for the upcoming NXT Great American Bash event, scheduled for July 30th in Cedar Park, Texas, and set to be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network:
- NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov
- NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali
- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks
- NXT Women’s Championship Submission Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail
- Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport
- Baron Corbin vs. Gable Steveson
