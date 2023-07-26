WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Updated Card for WWE NXT Great American Bash Unveiled: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov Headlines

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2023

Updated Card for WWE NXT Great American Bash Unveiled: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov Headlines

Following the latest episode of NXT, WWE has announced the updated lineup for the upcoming NXT Great American Bash event, scheduled for July 30th in Cedar Park, Texas, and set to be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network:

- NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

- NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali

- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

- NXT Women’s Championship Submission Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

- Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

- Baron Corbin vs. Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson Confirms WWE Future, Set to Debut at NXT: The Great American Bash

After months of speculation, Gable Steveson has finally put the uncertainty to rest by confirming his future as a WWE superstar. The journey [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 26, 2023 08:25AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #great american bash

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82984/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer