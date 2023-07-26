Gable Steveson Confirms WWE Future, Set to Debut at NXT: The Great American Bash

After months of speculation, Gable Steveson has finally put the uncertainty to rest by confirming his future as a WWE superstar. The journey for the Olympian began with his first appearance at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, but until recently, there was no news on his future with the company.

Doubts were put to rest after the recent episode of NXT, where Steveson made a definitive statement about his ambitions.

Following a confrontation with Baron Corbin on the July 25 episode of NXT, Steveson asserted that he's determined to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Kurt Angle and become an Olympic Gold Medalist competing in WWE.

Taking offense to Corbin's dismissive attitude, Steveson seized the opportunity and challenged him to be his first-ever opponent in his WWE debut match. This epic clash between the two will take place at NXT: The Great American Bash, scheduled for next Sunday, July 30.