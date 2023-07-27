Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty Tries Out For AEW

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty was given an opportunity by AEW during the Dynamite event in Albany, New York.

Back in the early 2000s, he gained fame as one half of the tag team Too Cool, alongside Grandmaster Sexay (Brian Christopher). They were known for their entertaining dance moves and association with Rikishi. The duo won the WWE Tag Team Championship after defeating Edge and Christian in 2000.

Following his time in WWE, Scott Garland worked as a coach at the Performance Center until late 2021 when he decided to part ways with the company.

According to PWInsider, Scotty 2 Hotty was spotted in Albany, New York for AEW Dynamite, where he underwent a tryout for a coach/producer position with the company. The report further states that the former WWE star is expected to be involved with AEW for the upcoming weeks.