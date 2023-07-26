Bully Ray Slams Drew McIntyre's Character Work, Calls for More Personality

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray didn't hold back as he criticized Drew McIntyre's recent character work in WWE, expressing the need for more personality from the superstar.

Bully Ray stated, "I'm hoping that GUNTHER can bring out a different side of Drew - on the microphone [and] personality-wise. I have gone on record, there's something about Drew's personality that doesn't fully resonate. He looks the part, he fights the part, he stands there the part, he's everything the part - other than when he talks. When Drew talks, I can't get as into him as I have with everything else he has done. He will always be the guy that had to carry the company when there was nobody there. By no fault of his, I do think it affected him. Will [Ospreay] laid out the real-life trials and tribulations he had to go through during the COVID era - just to keep doing what he loves. That's what I would love to hear coming out of Drew's [mouth]."