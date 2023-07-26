WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bully Ray Slams Drew McIntyre's Character Work, Calls for More Personality

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2023

Bully Ray Slams Drew McIntyre's Character Work, Calls for More Personality

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray didn't hold back as he criticized Drew McIntyre's recent character work in WWE, expressing the need for more personality from the superstar.

Bully Ray stated, "I'm hoping that GUNTHER can bring out a different side of Drew - on the microphone [and] personality-wise. I have gone on record, there's something about Drew's personality that doesn't fully resonate. He looks the part, he fights the part, he stands there the part, he's everything the part - other than when he talks. When Drew talks, I can't get as into him as I have with everything else he has done. He will always be the guy that had to carry the company when there was nobody there. By no fault of his, I do think it affected him. Will [Ospreay] laid out the real-life trials and tribulations he had to go through during the COVID era - just to keep doing what he loves. That's what I would love to hear coming out of Drew's [mouth]."

Brandi Rhodes Addresses Her In-Ring Future

Brandi Rhodes, former AEW Chief Brand Officer, has been on a wrestling hiatus since her last match on January 26th, 2022, when she secured a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 26, 2023 02:30PM


Tags: #wwe #bully ray #drew mcintyre

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82993/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer