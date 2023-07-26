WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brandi Rhodes Addresses Her In-Ring Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2023

Brandi Rhodes, former AEW Chief Brand Officer, has been on a wrestling hiatus since her last match on January 26th, 2022, when she secured a victory against KiLynn King on the episode of Dark Elevation. Surprising fans the following month, it was revealed that both Brandi and her husband Cody Rhodes were departing from All Elite Wrestling, despite playing pivotal roles in the company's establishment.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brandi Rhodes candidly discussed her future plans and confirmed that, although it might have felt "anticlimactic," she has indeed retired from in-ring competition. The decision to step away from wrestling stems from her desire not to raise their young daughter while constantly being on the road.

"You know, not as an active competitor. For sure. [You’ve retired as a wrestler?] Yeah, I mean, it was really anticlimactic. But yes, I did. I just said you know what? Okay, well, we are either gonna do this the Becky Lynch, you know, Seth Rollins way. And they are amazing for doing it, because I can’t. It just was too hard, well not too hard, but just something that I just didn’t think would be the best for the family.

“So, you know, we’ve gone a different route, and I’ve started business ventures on my own and he’s doing his thing and we’re just doing a couple of different things."


 

Source: itrwrestling.com
