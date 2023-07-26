WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Glacier Reveals How His Character's Resemblance to Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat Led to Lawsuit Threats in WCW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2023

During a recent interview with The False Finish, Glacier discussed the similarities of his character to Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat and revealed why WCW faced the threat of a lawsuit.

Glacier said, 'Obviously, it was, "Let's capitalize off the popularity of Mortal Kombat." It was just like this was a big thing, and the way I've always heard it is TBS thought it would be great. I started off... my first outfit was [black and blue], just like Sub-Zero, to the extent that my career was almost very short-lived.'

He pointed out that Midway Games threatened to sue him and WCW over the look, which led to necessary changes. Glacier added, 'So, we decided to go with an all-blue look, with some silver. There was so much pressure on me.'"

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw #midway games #glacier #mortal kombat #subzero

