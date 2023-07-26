Glacier Reveals How His Character's Resemblance to Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat Led to Lawsuit Threats in WCW

During a recent interview with The False Finish, Glacier discussed the similarities of his character to Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat and revealed why WCW faced the threat of a lawsuit.

Glacier said, 'Obviously, it was, "Let's capitalize off the popularity of Mortal Kombat." It was just like this was a big thing, and the way I've always heard it is TBS thought it would be great. I started off... my first outfit was [black and blue], just like Sub-Zero, to the extent that my career was almost very short-lived.'

He pointed out that Midway Games threatened to sue him and WCW over the look, which led to necessary changes. Glacier added, 'So, we decided to go with an all-blue look, with some silver. There was so much pressure on me.'"