WWE Unveils Meet-and-Greet Schedule For Official SummerSlam 2023 Store in Detroit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2023

Exciting news for WWE fans in Detroit!

Get ready for thrilling meet-and-greet sessions at the official Summerslam store next week. It's first-come, first-served, so make sure to secure your spot by getting a wristband for entry. Wristbands will be available every morning when the store opens.

Store Schedule:

  • Thursday, August 3 (3 PM): Meet Riddick Moss & Emma
  • Thursday, August 3 (6 PM): Meet Zoey Stark
  • Friday, August 4 (12 PM): Meet Omos
  • Friday, August 4 (6 PM): Meet Bronson Reed
