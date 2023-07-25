Grayson Waller Issues Open Challenge to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson For WWE SummerSlam 2023

As SummerSlam approaches in Detroit, MI, one wrestler stands out with a bold proposition. Grayson Waller finds himself without a scheduled bout for the hottest event of the summer.

However, after engaging in a brief exchange on social media, Waller has decided to take matters into his own hands and issue an open challenge to none other than the legendary Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Waller expressed his intentions and desire to make this dream match a reality.

"SummerSlam is always a big show, and next week we’re in Detroit for SummerSlam. It’s a big show and I think all of a sudden people are starting to see what I can do to these legends.

"I think like Waller’s on the WWE legend rehabilitation program right now. If you’re a WWE legend, it’s hard, you know, Twitter, Instagram, you don’t know how to go about the socials.

"Come and talk to me and I’ll make you relevant again. I think he saw me do that with John Cena, he saw me do it with Edge and he’s out of work right now.

"Technically he’s unemployed (referencing the Hollywood strikes). I think he needs some work, who better to help the Rock than Grayson Waller? I just sent out a little video, I didn’t even tag him, so to the people who think I’m clout chasing, I didn’t even tag him.

"All of a sudden he’s coming back with the same insults he’s been using for 15 years. It was funny because I was like ‘I remember when I was 15 and thought you were funny’ so that was really really cool.

"But there’s now an open invitation for the Grayson Waller Effect. If he wants to come on the show, I know his daughter’s in a cult right now on NXT and his family is in shambles on the main show, but he seems to be worried about Grayson Waller.

"So I think we have to do something about it. I’m hearing all of these names being thrown around (for SummerSlam), and for some reason they all want to fight me so if there’s a legend in town who wants to talk with Grayson Waller I’m open for it.”

When questioned about his open challenge and whether he anticipates Johnson accepting it, Waller responded that the decision rests entirely with The Rock.

"It’s not up to me, I think that’s up to The Rock. He can make any claims about a busy schedule, but I know you don’t have a busy schedule now lad.

"You wake up at about 4am to work out, you’re done by 6am, you’ve got a whole day free. I’m open the whole day, you can get your workout in, I’m open.

"He can say whatever he wants to me and I think that would be a lot of fun, but we’ll see of Dwayne has anything to say."