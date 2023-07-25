WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Shuffled Segments For This Past Monday's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2023

WWE Shuffled Segments For This Past Monday's RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW on USA Network delivered an action-packed show with several exciting matches and segments that were pre-announced.

The 3-hour broadcast featured a clash between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark, setting the stage for Lynch's future showdown with Trish Stratus. Additionally, Tommaso Ciampa took on Bronson Reed, a contract signing for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor took place, and appearances were made by Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes.

Moreover, Drew McIntyre and Gunther engaged in a Face-to-Face segment ahead of their highly anticipated Intercontinental Title bout at SummerSlam.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, there were some minor adjustments made to the original plans for the show. Originally, the Rhodes promo was scheduled to occur after the Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio match, but it was moved to a different segment.

Additionally, backstage segments featuring Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were initially supposed to take place around the Bloodline and Judgment Day videos, but they were rescheduled.

Similarly, changes were made to Becky Lynch's backstage segment.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #raw

