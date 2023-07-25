Cody Rhodes Claims Wrestling Journalist Wade Keller Led "Disinformation Campaign" Over AEW Exit

In early 2022, Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi sent shockwaves through the wrestling world with the surprising announcement of their departure from AEW.

Their departure was shocking as Cody Rhodes had played a pivotal role in the formation of AEW, alongside The Young Bucks.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cody Rhodes addressed the situation and criticized the spread of misinformation following his AEW departure. He specifically named wrestling journalist Wade Keller as the person behind this disinformation campaign.

"But you mentioned taking pride in the executive element. So you were there when I was still running those meetings, I really loved it. But from an ego standpoint, from an optics standpoint, that was really cool. But I also really loved leading, and I just maybe wasn’t ready to fully lead at that point.

“And it didn’t rub everyone the right way, why is he running the production meeting? Why is this and that and then you know, your vision, Kenny’s vision, Matt and Nick’s vision, everyone’s visions, that one thing. But you know, Tony has a vision and this is his money, and then let’s see how that plays out. But that was a good time.

“I’m glad you had a good experience because when we left there was this whole like disinformation campaign that Wade Keller put out, and I’m not even mad at Wade Keller, no heat with Wade. But I could tell what was going on. Again, you didn’t talk to any real source.

“No, I was an executive, as a member of management. I was happy, wanted to help and took huge pride in us being a professional organisation and, and that shows amongst the roster, the locker room, my kids, the people I didn’t recruit, people I did recruit. Yeah, there was such a fog of misinformation of when I left that. It’s fun to see in the doc itself. You know, that wasn’t the case, it was just time."