Seth Rollins' Fiery Retort Following Judgment Day Ambush as WWE RAW Went Off Air

Following the conclusion of WWE RAW on July 24, Seth Rollins took to the mic to address the attending fans and deliver a significant pledge for SummerSlam.

During the electrifying Tampa Bay episode of WWE Raw, Rollins and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day officially sealed their World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam with a contract signing.

As expected, the contract signing took a tumultuous turn, with the table being flipped and chaos ensuing. After the show went off-air, Seth Rollins directly addressed the passionate WWE Raw fans at the Amalie Arena, saying:

"This city is special to me, this is where I got my start in WWE… So, when I came back here tonight, I wanted it to be a special night. But Finn Balor and The Judgment Day ruined that."

Having signed a WWE developmental contract in 2010, Rollins embarked on his career with the company under the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory, where he held the FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship, Jack Brisco 15 Championship, and Florida Tag Team Championship.

The World Heavyweight Champion went on to declare:

"I promise you, SummerSlam is going to be a different story. I'm going to go out there, beat his [Balor's] ass, defend the World Heavyweight title, and I'm going to do it for me, but also for every single one of you — those who supported me all the way back in the FCW days and continue to support me tonight. Tampa, we love you! Sing my song, sing it in the streets!"

Following the rebranding of FCW as WWE NXT in August 2012, Rollins made history by becoming the inaugural NXT Champion.

Seth Rollins cuts a promo after RAW goes off air.



