Kevin Owens Dealing With Legit Injury

On Monday Night Raw in Tampa, Florida, The Judgment Day stood tall, creating a challenging night for Kevin Owens, who seems to be grappling with an injury.

The ongoing tension between The Judgment Day and WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn escalated during Raw, culminating in a one-on-one match between Zayn and the resilient NXT North American Champion, Dirty Dominik Mysterio.

Given the personalities involved, it was no surprise that shenanigans ensued, resulting in Owens, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley being ejected from ringside. Subsequently, The Judgment Day duo launched a brutal attack on Kevin Owens at the entrance, which proved to be a distraction for Zayn, leading to Mysterio successfully retaining his title. Concerned for his tag team partner, Sami Zayn checked on Kevin Owens, who was later seen receiving medical attention backstage.

WRKD Wrestling has reported that Owens is indeed suffering from a legitimate injury, which is cleverly being incorporated into the ongoing storyline involving The Judgment Day.