AEW Commentator Tony Schiavone Criticizes Wrestlers' Obsession with Social Media Validation

Tony Schiavone, AEW commentator, recently shared his concerns about wrestlers who prioritize seeking validation on social media platforms. During his What Happened When podcast , Schiavone expressed his views, emphasizing that too much attention is given to directing their comments and actions towards social media.

He stated, "No, not at all, no, I — and to this day, I think if you try to direct what you’re doing on an interview or too much online, I think you’re missing the point." According to Wrestling Inc, Schiavone believes that the current generation of wrestlers is excessively motivated by Twitter and Instagram, and he finds this approach misguided.

Continuing on his stance, Schiavone remarked, "So, just my opinion and I could be wrong, but I guess that’s just, that’s the old man in me right?" He points out that in his opinion, relying too much on social media for validation might detract from the authentic essence of wrestling and its storytelling.