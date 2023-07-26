WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell Arrested for DUI Earlier This Month

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2023

Buff Bagwell, a former WCW star, found himself in legal trouble earlier this month.

According to WrestlingNews.co, he was arrested on July 13 in Marietta, Georgia, after being pulled over for speeding, which led to a charge of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, both misdemeanors.

Bagwell's battles with addiction and substance abuse have been widely known. However, he took a positive step last year by deciding to seek help and embark on a recovery journey with the support of Diamond Dallas Page. Following a relapse, he entered rehab and managed to stay clean for six months as of March, with his sobriety date set on August 27.

Despite his personal struggles, the 53-year-old was determined to make a potential comeback in the wrestling ring. He even had plans for knee replacement surgery to facilitate this comeback, believing he had "one more run" left in him as a former WCW Tag Team Champion.

