Hulk Hogan Engaged Again! WWE Legend Pops the Question to Girlfriend Sky Daily

The Hulkster, brother, has given a resounding "Yes" to love once again!

Hulk Hogan, a former 6-time WWE world champion, happily announced his engagement to his girlfriend of one year, Sky Daily.

According to TMZ Sports, Hogan popped the question in a restaurant in Tampa, and he admitted to feeling "very nervous" before proposing. It seems the wrestling legend has found his match in Sky Daily after his previous split from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, back in early 2022. Jennifer and Hogan had been together for more than a decade, tying the knot in 2010.

Prior to his marriage with Jennifer, Hogan's first marriage to Linda Claridge came to an end in 2007 amidst rumors of an alleged affair. However, Hogan has consistently denied any such occurrence.

Congratulations to The Hulkster and his fiancée Sky Daily as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together!