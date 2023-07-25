AEW Collision Draws Second-Largest Viewership Yet, But Key Demo Drops

AEW Collision's show in Newark on July 22 pulled in an average of 618,000 viewers and 237,000 (0.18) in the 18-49 demographic, making it a 7% increase from the previous week and marking the largest audience since its debut episode on June 17.
However, there was an 8% drop in the 18-49 demographic this week, making it the second-lowest in Collision's short history, surpassing only the taped episode from July 1 in Hamilton.
The most significant decline was observed among males aged 35-49, with a 33% decrease to 91,000 viewers, marking the first time this demo dipped below 100,000 viewers in Collision's run. Although females in the 35-49 demo increased by 14%, it wasn't enough to offset the loss of male viewers in that category.
