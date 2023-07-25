Dave Meltzer Responds to Seth Rollins' Critique on Star Ratings, Defends Wrestling Evaluation System

In response to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins criticizing his star ratings as "silly," Dave Meltzer has offered his perspective on the matter during an appearance on the McGuire on Wrestling podcast. Meltzer explained why he remains largely unfazed by the criticism, stating:

"It doesn't bother me [...] It's as silly as movie ratings, food critic ratings, video game ratings, it's all the same — it's all opinion. If Seth can say that a match is good, then it's a three-star match. If he can say it's great, it's a four-star match. They're synonymous with each other, you see what I'm saying?

"[Jim] Cornette's the guy who came up with it, and it was based on numbers instead of saying, 'Good, very good, excellent.' And then they had to raise it because the four, which was originally the top number, matches just got too good, so we had to have the five. Then they added the six, they added the six before I ever got there. [...] So people saying, 'You broke your system,' it wasn't my system and I didn't break it."