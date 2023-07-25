WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Dave Meltzer Responds to Seth Rollins' Critique on Star Ratings, Defends Wrestling Evaluation System

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2023

Dave Meltzer Responds to Seth Rollins' Critique on Star Ratings, Defends Wrestling Evaluation System

In response to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins criticizing his star ratings as "silly," Dave Meltzer has offered his perspective on the matter during an appearance on the McGuire on Wrestling podcast. Meltzer explained why he remains largely unfazed by the criticism, stating:

"It doesn't bother me [...] It's as silly as movie ratings, food critic ratings, video game ratings, it's all the same — it's all opinion. If Seth can say that a match is good, then it's a three-star match. If he can say it's great, it's a four-star match. They're synonymous with each other, you see what I'm saying?

"[Jim] Cornette's the guy who came up with it, and it was based on numbers instead of saying, 'Good, very good, excellent.' And then they had to raise it because the four, which was originally the top number, matches just got too good, so we had to have the five. Then they added the six, they added the six before I ever got there. [...] So people saying, 'You broke your system,' it wasn't my system and I didn't break it."

Bobby Lashley Envisions Blockbuster Match Against Batista In WWE

In a recent interview with the Perform Podcast, Bobby Lashley shared his enthusiasm for the possibility of facing off against Batista, fondl [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 25, 2023 03:05PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #dave meltzer

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82975/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer