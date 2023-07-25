Bobby Lashley Envisions Blockbuster Match Against Batista In WWE

In a recent interview with the Perform Podcast, Bobby Lashley shared his enthusiasm for the possibility of facing off against Batista, fondly known as the Animal. The Almighty One expressed his admiration for Batista's success outside WWE and believes that a match between the two would generate massive box office numbers.

"I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he’s left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level."

Lashley emphasized the star power that Batista possesses and how his return to WWE would be a tremendous boost for the company and its fans.

"Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I’m always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that."

In addition to his aspirations for a match with Batista, Lashley has been seen building a friendly rapport with Trick Williams and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, sparking speculation about the possibility of a new faction forming for the WWE main roster.