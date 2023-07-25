WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Grayson Waller Rumored For Possible Showdown With WWE Legend at SummerSlam 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2023

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam card is shaping up with seven confirmed matches.

Twitter account @WRKDWrestling hinted at a potential hot segment during SummerSlam weekend. While nothing has been finalized, there have been discussions about a showdown between Grayson Waller and a WWE legend. The backstage response to Waller's previous interactions with John Cena and Edge has been extremely positive, adding to the intrigue surrounding this potential encounter.

In a separate report, Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed that The Undertaker is set to be present in Detroit during the Summerslam weekend. Interestingly, he currently doesn't have any plans for a One Deadman Show around that time. Although it might be coincidental, this news has fueled speculation among fans about The Undertaker's potential involvement in the event.

