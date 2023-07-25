Grayson Waller Rumored For Possible Showdown With WWE Legend at SummerSlam 2023

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam card is shaping up with seven confirmed matches.

Twitter account @WRKDWrestling hinted at a potential hot segment during SummerSlam weekend. While nothing has been finalized, there have been discussions about a showdown between Grayson Waller and a WWE legend. The backstage response to Waller's previous interactions with John Cena and Edge has been extremely positive, adding to the intrigue surrounding this potential encounter.

In a separate report, Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed that The Undertaker is set to be present in Detroit during the Summerslam weekend. Interestingly, he currently doesn't have any plans for a One Deadman Show around that time. Although it might be coincidental, this news has fueled speculation among fans about The Undertaker's potential involvement in the event.