Grayson Waller Rumored For Possible Showdown With WWE Legend at SummerSlam 2023

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam card is shaping up with seven confirmed matches.
Twitter account @WRKDWrestling hinted at a potential hot segment during SummerSlam weekend. While nothing has been finalized, there have been discussions about a showdown between Grayson Waller and a WWE legend. The backstage response to Waller's previous interactions with John Cena and Edge has been extremely positive, adding to the intrigue surrounding this potential encounter.
In a separate report, Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed that The Undertaker is set to be present in Detroit during the Summerslam weekend. Interestingly, he currently doesn't have any plans for a One Deadman Show around that time. Although it might be coincidental, this news has fueled speculation among fans about The Undertaker's potential involvement in the event.
While nothing is set in stone, ideas have been pitched to have a SummerSlam weekend segment between Grayson Waller and a WWE legend.— WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) July 25, 2023
Reactions backstage have been very favorable for the young star’s segments with John Cena and Edge. pic.twitter.com/9gF2FvXeEF
⚡ Cody Rhodes Claims Wrestling Journalist Wade Keller Led "Disinformation Campaign" Over AEW Exit
In early 2022, Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi sent shockwaves through the wrestling world with the surprising announcement of their departu [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 25, 2023 09:45AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com