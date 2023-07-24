Kurt Angle Believes WWE Took Advantage Of Kane

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed what he thought of Kane during his time in WWE.

On if he ever spent time with Kane outside the ring:

“No. You know what? I didn’t hang out with Glen that often," Angle said during the latest installment of his "Kurt Angle Show" podcast. "He was a really nice guy. Nobody could [say a bad thing about him]. He was like the perfect employee; you know, he never got in trouble."

Angle proceeded to provide further details about Kane's exemplary work ethic, describing him as the epitome of a perfect employee. However, he also expressed his belief that WWE may have exploited Kane to some extent during his time with the company.

"He did everything he was told to do," he said. "He showed up. He worked his ass off. I think he was a little too nice because the company kind of took advantage of him. He did a lot more, had a lot more losses than wins, and was a dominant character. So, you know, but he was one of those guys that was in the main event that really made other wrestlers because when you’re going up through the ranks, you had to go through Kane. And when you beat Kane, that’s a big plus on, you know, on your shoulder. You can continue knowing that you’re a bigger star after you defeat Kane. So he was one of the obstacles you had to go through to get to the main event."