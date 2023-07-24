WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Revealed: Identity of Two Recently Trademarked WWE Names

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2023

In continuation of the previous report, WWE has officially applied for trademark registrations for five new names: Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, Trey Bearhill, Izzi Dame, and Kiyah Saint. The identities of the last two have been unveiled by PWInsider.

Trey Bearhill is set to be the in-ring alias for Tiller Bucktrot, a talented 24-year-old football player with a background from the University of Tulsa.

Meanwhile, Franki Strefling, who signed with WWE in 2022 and attended Buchanan and Eastern Michigan University, will now be known as Izzi Dame. Notably, she has already made her debut on the recent episode of NXT Level Up, which aired last Friday.

