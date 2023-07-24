Road to SummerSlam Heats Up on WWE RAW with Contract Signing and High-Stakes Matches!

Tonight's WWE RAW, live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, continues the exhilarating Road to SummerSlam.
The main event will feature a highly anticipated SummerSlam contract signing between Finn Balor and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.
In addition, Logan Paul makes his return to confront Ricochet, building anticipation for their SummerSlam showdown.
The announced card for tonight's RAW includes:
- A matchup between Tommaso Ciampa and Bronson Reed.
- Cody Rhodes addressing Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam remarks and recent attack.
- An intense face-off between Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
- A compelling bout as Becky Lynch takes on Zoey Stark, vying for a match with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.
⚡ 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Details Set to Be Revealed Soon
For WWE's major events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, the company usually announces dates and locations well in advance to [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 24, 2023 01:24PM
