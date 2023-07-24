WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Road to SummerSlam Heats Up on WWE RAW with Contract Signing and High-Stakes Matches!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2023

Road to SummerSlam Heats Up on WWE RAW with Contract Signing and High-Stakes Matches!

Tonight's WWE RAW, live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, continues the exhilarating Road to SummerSlam.

The main event will feature a highly anticipated SummerSlam contract signing between Finn Balor and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

In addition, Logan Paul makes his return to confront Ricochet, building anticipation for their SummerSlam showdown.

The announced card for tonight's RAW includes:

- A matchup between Tommaso Ciampa and Bronson Reed.

- Cody Rhodes addressing Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam remarks and recent attack.

- An intense face-off between Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

- A compelling bout as Becky Lynch takes on Zoey Stark, vying for a match with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

2024 WWE Royal Rumble Details Set to Be Revealed Soon

For WWE's major events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, the company usually announces dates and locations well in advance to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 24, 2023 01:24PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82954/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer