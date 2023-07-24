2024 WWE Royal Rumble Details Set to Be Revealed Soon

For WWE's major events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, the company usually announces dates and locations well in advance to maximize sales, generate excitement, and build anticipation. It appears that the specifics for the 2024 Royal Rumble could be disclosed very soon!

Initially, Orlando appeared to be the frontrunner to host the next Royal Rumble based on widespread speculation. However, recent reports from PWInsider Elite indicate that WWE might have different plans for their first major show of 2024.

Internal discussions within WWE have recently focused on the possibility of selecting a different location in Florida to host the 2024 Royal Rumble. One of the potential venues under consideration is Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, known as the home of the Major League Baseball team, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Notably, Tropicana Field previously served as the host venue for the Royal Rumble in 2021, during the Thunderdome era when no live audience was present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE is expected to finalize the venue for the 2024 event in the near future.