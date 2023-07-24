NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Expresses Interest in Acting

Tiffany Stratton is already discussing Hollywood and her interest in acting. The NXT Women's Champion recently sat down for an interview with TV Insider, where she shared her enthusiasm for exploring opportunities in the world of acting.

Here are some of the highlights from the interview:

On the spotlight on NXT's women's division compared to Raw and SmackDown: "I believe our women's division in NXT is exceptional, standing out compared to Raw and SmackDown. The spotlight we have for women in NXT is truly remarkable. On Raw and SmackDown, it's not quite the same. We have an abundance of young talent here. Thea Hail, for instance, is just 19 years old. Roxanne Perez is basically 21, and Cora Jade is 22. I'm confident that the future of the NXT women's division is bright, and within the next three or four years, we'll see many of these girls taking over on Raw and SmackDown."

On her desire to pursue acting: "Acting has always been a passion of mine. My dream role would be that of an action-packed superhero girl, doing all those cool flips and stunts. Think of a character like Wonder Woman; I'm a huge fan of hers and even dressed up as her for Halloween one year."