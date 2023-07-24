Up-and-Coming WWE Superstar Unfazed by Potential Jealousy Over Their Success

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark has swiftly ascended to the top of the women's division ever since her call-up in the 2023 WWE Draft.

Within a few weeks of securing wins, Zoey formed an alliance with the legendary Trish Stratus at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia, aiding the WWE Hall of Famer in her victory over Becky Lynch.

By mingling with both a current Hall of Famer and one of the division's top stars, Zoey's ascent in WWE has been nothing short of meteoric.

During an interview on the Zaslow Show, Zoey candidly admitted that she initially expected a slower transition to the main roster.

She said, "I definitely didn't think I would be getting as much TV time as I am now. I envisioned a more gradual process, just a couple of opportunities here and there, leading to something bigger. But instead, I was thrown right into the fire alongside two of the industry's finest talents. It's been a thrilling rollercoaster ride."

Given Zoey's rapid rise on the main roster within just a few months, it's natural for others in the women's division to feel envious, eagerly awaiting their own chance to shine. When questioned about potential jealousy, Zoey expressed unwavering confidence and explained that she remains focused on herself, not on others.

She stated, "I'm not concerned about jealousy; my purpose here is to excel for myself, not to compete with others. If they aspire to be in my position, they better be willing to work as hard, if not harder, than I do, and that's nearly impossible. No one will match my level of dedication.'"