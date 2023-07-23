WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Grayson Waller Labels AJ Styles 'Overrated' After Dark Match Defeat; Twitter Feud Ignites!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

Following this past Friday's WWE SmackDown episode in Orlando, Grayson Waller faced a loss against AJ Styles in a dark match. However, Waller didn't hold back in expressing his thoughts about "The Phenomenal One." 

In a video shared on his Twitter, Waller can be seen heading to the ring for his match against Styles. During his entrance, he noticed a fan holding up a foil balloon shaped like Bingo Heeler from the Australian children's TV show "Bluey." At first, Waller appeared amused, but that soon changed. He ripped the balloon in half and tossed it back to the audience, displaying his disdain.

Waller took to Twitter to compare "Bluey" to AJ Styles, claiming that both are "overrated." He didn't miss the chance to mention his ongoing feud with Johnny Gargano ahead of "NXT" Stand & Deliver 2023, hoping Gargano noticed the incident.

Adding to the mix, O.C. member Mia Yim joined the conversation by quote tweeting Waller's statement with the popular "Not on my watch" meme. 

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #grayson waller #aj styles

