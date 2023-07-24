WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling Set to Feature Exciting Tag Team Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling revealed an exciting tag team showdown set to take place on this week's episode on AXS TV. The highly anticipated match will feature the Time Splitters, composed of Alex Shelley and KUSHIDA, going head-to-head against the formidable duo of Moose and Brian Myers. Here's the updated lineup for the upcoming event:

- A high-stakes "Loser Leaves IMPACT" match between Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger.

- The electrifying Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) facing off against the formidable team of Moose & Brian Myers.

- An intense clash between Masha Slamovich and Gisele Shaw.

- A thrilling bout pitting Nick Aldis against Eric Young.

- An action-packed tag team match featuring Trinity & Dani Luna taking on The Coven.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 24, 2023 02:05PM


