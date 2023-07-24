Gunther Shuns 'Dream Match' Label For Potential Showdown With Roman Reigns

Over the last three years, the Tribal Chief has dominated WWE, taking on numerous top stars while holding the prestigious title of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

During this period, a rising star named Gunther has made his mark as the Intercontinental Champion, impressively remaining undefeated since his debut on the main roster in April 2022.

Speculation has grown among fans regarding a possible showdown between Imperium and the Bloodline, envisioning an epic clash between the Ring General and the Tribal Chief.

When asked about the potential match-up with Roman Reigns, Gunther shared his perspective with SportsKeeda, expressing that he doesn't view it as a 'dream match.'

"I wouldn’t consider Roman as a dream opponent. I think we are two completely different wrestlers. He’s obviously somebody that came up through, first of all his family history, but then he got basically developed or trained in the WWE system and got brought up through that."