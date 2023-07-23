WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

NXT's Increasing Ratings Delight WWE Officials; Viewership Competing with AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

NXT's Increasing Ratings Delight WWE Officials; Viewership Competing with AEW Dynamite

NXT's ratings have experienced an increase recently, thanks to an infusion of talent from WWE's main brands, RAW and SmackDown.

The recent Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee matchup garnered significant attention, with a staggering 72% year-over-year increase in the 18-49 demographic from 2022. This match's success has sparked a lot of discussion within WWE circles. Furthermore, NXT's final quarter-hour managed to achieve a viewership similar to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday and even surpassed the viewership of the highly promoted Collision show held last Saturday.

The inclusion of main roster stars in NXT has proven to be an enormous success. With Mysterio as the current title holder, it is almost certain that Judgment Day will become a regular fixture, if not a more frequent occurrence, in NXT. The pairing of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley has been a standout for WWE, particularly with Ripley emerging as one of the biggest stars in the women's division. Her merchandise sales are consistently among the highest for the company.

Given the impressive increase in viewership, WWE officials are delighted with the timing, as NXT's broadcasting renewal rights are soon up for expiration. This bodes well for upcoming negotiations, where WWE plans to emphasize the growing audience numbers and compare them to the viewership of AEW Dynamite as part of their talking points.

WWE NXT House Show Results, Gainesville, FL (7/22/23)

Check out all the results from Saturday's WWE NXT house show in Gainesville, FL. - Lyra Valkyria emerged victorious over Kiana James. - Ma [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 23, 2023 07:51AM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #rating

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82940/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer