NXT's Increasing Ratings Delight WWE Officials; Viewership Competing with AEW Dynamite

NXT's ratings have experienced an increase recently, thanks to an infusion of talent from WWE's main brands, RAW and SmackDown.

The recent Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee matchup garnered significant attention, with a staggering 72% year-over-year increase in the 18-49 demographic from 2022. This match's success has sparked a lot of discussion within WWE circles. Furthermore, NXT's final quarter-hour managed to achieve a viewership similar to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday and even surpassed the viewership of the highly promoted Collision show held last Saturday.

The inclusion of main roster stars in NXT has proven to be an enormous success. With Mysterio as the current title holder, it is almost certain that Judgment Day will become a regular fixture, if not a more frequent occurrence, in NXT. The pairing of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley has been a standout for WWE, particularly with Ripley emerging as one of the biggest stars in the women's division. Her merchandise sales are consistently among the highest for the company.

Given the impressive increase in viewership, WWE officials are delighted with the timing, as NXT's broadcasting renewal rights are soon up for expiration. This bodes well for upcoming negotiations, where WWE plans to emphasize the growing audience numbers and compare them to the viewership of AEW Dynamite as part of their talking points.