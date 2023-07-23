WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

WWE NXT House Show Results, Gainesville, FL (7/22/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

WWE NXT House Show Results, Gainesville, FL (7/22/23)

Check out all the results from Saturday's WWE NXT house show in Gainesville, FL.

- Lyra Valkyria emerged victorious over Kiana James.

- Malik Blade & Edris Enofe secured a win against Tavion Heights & Luca Crusifino.

- Dante Chen defeated Quincy Elliott in a hard-fought battle.

- Javier Bernal delivered an in-ring promo, challenging Von Wagner and Mr. Stone, leading to a scheduled rematch on Tuesday night's NXT.

- Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak teamed up to defeat Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

- Dragon Lee emerged victorious over Axiom in an intense contest.

- The match between Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport ended in a no-contest due to a double count-out.

- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, accompanied by Oro Mensah, secured a win against Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz.

- Trick Williams defeated Oro Mensah, with Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson interfering after the match. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes made the save.

- In the NXT Women’s Title Match, Tiffany Stratton (c) successfully retained her title against Thea Hail, who was accompanied by Duke Hudson.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #results #gainesville

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82933/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer