WWE NXT House Show Results, Gainesville, FL (7/22/23)

Check out all the results from Saturday's WWE NXT house show in Gainesville, FL.
- Lyra Valkyria emerged victorious over Kiana James.
- Malik Blade & Edris Enofe secured a win against Tavion Heights & Luca Crusifino.
- Dante Chen defeated Quincy Elliott in a hard-fought battle.
- Javier Bernal delivered an in-ring promo, challenging Von Wagner and Mr. Stone, leading to a scheduled rematch on Tuesday night's NXT.
- Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak teamed up to defeat Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.
- Dragon Lee emerged victorious over Axiom in an intense contest.
- The match between Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport ended in a no-contest due to a double count-out.
- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, accompanied by Oro Mensah, secured a win against Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz.
- Trick Williams defeated Oro Mensah, with Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson interfering after the match. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes made the save.
- In the NXT Women’s Title Match, Tiffany Stratton (c) successfully retained her title against Thea Hail, who was accompanied by Duke Hudson.
Double Trouble with @JakaraWWE and @lashlegendwwe at #NXTGainesville. pic.twitter.com/jRDcO53xl0— Shaura, M.Ed., GCDF (@bhsqueen03) July 23, 2023
