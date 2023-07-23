WWE NXT House Show Results, Gainesville, FL (7/22/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

Check out all the results from Saturday's WWE NXT house show in Gainesville, FL.

- Lyra Valkyria emerged victorious over Kiana James.

- Malik Blade & Edris Enofe secured a win against Tavion Heights & Luca Crusifino.

- Dante Chen defeated Quincy Elliott in a hard-fought battle.

- Javier Bernal delivered an in-ring promo, challenging Von Wagner and Mr. Stone, leading to a scheduled rematch on Tuesday night's NXT.

- Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak teamed up to defeat Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

- Dragon Lee emerged victorious over Axiom in an intense contest.

- The match between Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport ended in a no-contest due to a double count-out.

- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, accompanied by Oro Mensah, secured a win against Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz.

- Trick Williams defeated Oro Mensah, with Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson interfering after the match. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes made the save.

- In the NXT Women’s Title Match, Tiffany Stratton (c) successfully retained her title against Thea Hail, who was accompanied by Duke Hudson.