Matt Cardona Wore The WWE Women’s Tag Title at DDT Wrestle Peter Pan

On Sunday morning, Matt Cardona stepped into the DDT Wrestle Peter Pan event proudly holding one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, by the end of the thrilling event, he emerged victorious with an additional title to his name—the DDT Pro Universal Championship.

His wife Chelsea Green holds one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Sonya Deville. Due to their marital relationship, Cardona had playfully referred to himself as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Cardona won the DDT Pro Universal Title with help from Steph De Lander by defeating Tetsuya Endo.

Below are the complete results from the show, courtesy of Post Wrestling:

Takeshi Masada def. Kazuma Sumi

Sanshiro Takagi, Shinichiro Kawamatsu & Yuni def. Masahiro Takanashi, Toy Kojima & Rukiya

Three-Way 6-Man Tag Match : Minoru Fujita, M.J. Paul & KANON def. Naruki Doi, Toru Owashi & Kazuki Hirata and Kotaro Suzuki, Yusuke Okada & Yuya Koroku

Minoru Fujita, M.J. Paul & KANON def. Naruki Doi, Toru Owashi & Kazuki Hirata and Kotaro Suzuki, Yusuke Okada & Yuya Koroku

Yuki 'Sexy' Iino, Danshoku 'Dandy' Dieno & Yumehito 'Fantastic' Imanari (w/ Kachikire Hisaya) def. Akito, Soma Takao & Yoshitomo Shimohigashi (w/ Buchigire Ujihara)

Chiitan☆ & Pokotan def. Andreza Giant Panda & Super Sasadango Machine

KO-D 6-Man Tag Team Championships : Yukio Sakaguchi, Saki Akai & Hideki Okatani def. Kazusada Higuchi, Ryota Nakatsu & Yuki Ishida (c)

Yukio Sakaguchi, Saki Akai & Hideki Okatani def. Kazusada Higuchi, Ryota Nakatsu & Yuki Ishida (c)

MAO def. TAKA Michinoku

Jun Akiyama & Shigehiro Irie def. HARASHIMA & Yukio Naya

KONOSUKE TAKESHITA def. Yuki Ueno

DDT Universal Championship : Matt Cardona (w/ Steph De Lander) def. Tetsuya Endo (c)

Matt Cardona (w/ Steph De Lander) def. Tetsuya Endo (c)

El Desperado def. Daisuke Sasaki

KO-D Openweight Championship: Chris Brookes def. Yuji Hino (c)