Matt Cardona Wore The WWE Women’s Tag Title at DDT Wrestle Peter Pan

On Sunday morning, Matt Cardona stepped into the DDT Wrestle Peter Pan event proudly holding one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, by the end of the thrilling event, he emerged victorious with an additional title to his name—the DDT Pro Universal Championship.
His wife Chelsea Green holds one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Sonya Deville. Due to their marital relationship, Cardona had playfully referred to himself as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Cardona won the DDT Pro Universal Title with help from Steph De Lander by defeating Tetsuya Endo.
Below are the complete results from the show, courtesy of Post Wrestling:
Matt Cardona wore the WWE Women’s Tag title in Japan today at Ryogoku! pic.twitter.com/2XrVZ9Cw5a— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 23, 2023
