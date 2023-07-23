WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona Wore The WWE Women’s Tag Title at DDT Wrestle Peter Pan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

On Sunday morning, Matt Cardona stepped into the DDT Wrestle Peter Pan event proudly holding one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, by the end of the thrilling event, he emerged victorious with an additional title to his name—the DDT Pro Universal Championship.

His wife Chelsea Green holds one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Sonya Deville. Due to their marital relationship, Cardona had playfully referred to himself as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Cardona won the DDT Pro Universal Title with help from Steph De Lander by defeating Tetsuya Endo.

Below are the complete results from the show, courtesy of Post Wrestling:

  • Takeshi Masada def. Kazuma Sumi
  • Sanshiro Takagi, Shinichiro Kawamatsu & Yuni def. Masahiro Takanashi, Toy Kojima & Rukiya
  • Three-Way 6-Man Tag Match: Minoru Fujita, M.J. Paul & KANON def. Naruki Doi, Toru Owashi & Kazuki Hirata and Kotaro Suzuki, Yusuke Okada & Yuya Koroku
  • Yuki ‘Sexy’ Iino, Danshoku ‘Dandy’ Dieno & Yumehito ‘Fantastic’ Imanari (w/ Kachikire Hisaya) def. Akito, Soma Takao & Yoshitomo Shimohigashi (w/ Buchigire Ujihara)
  • Chiitan☆ & Pokotan def. Andreza Giant Panda & Super Sasadango Machine
  • KO-D 6-Man Tag Team Championships: Yukio Sakaguchi, Saki Akai & Hideki Okatani def. Kazusada Higuchi, Ryota Nakatsu & Yuki Ishida (c)
  • MAO def. TAKA Michinoku
  • Jun Akiyama & Shigehiro Irie def. HARASHIMA & Yukio Naya
  • KONOSUKE TAKESHITA def. Yuki Ueno
  • DDT Universal Championship: Matt Cardona (w/ Steph De Lander) def. Tetsuya Endo (c)
  • El Desperado def. Daisuke Sasaki
  • KO-D Openweight Championship: Chris Brookes def. Yuji Hino (c)
Popular Tags

Popular Articles

