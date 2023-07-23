WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shotzi Debuts New Look At WWE Supershow In Mexico

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

WWE star Shotzi has embraced her new appearance after a dramatic incident with Bayley on SmackDown. Following a backstage confrontation on the June 30 show, Shotzi had some of her signature green locks chopped off by Bayley and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

In a bold display of defiance, Shotzi appeared via video on the July 14 edition of SmackDown and proceeded to shave off all of her hair as part of the storyline. Although Shotzi hasn't competed on TV since her hair transformation, she finally unveiled her new look at a recent house show.

On July 22, during the live event in Mexico City, Mexico, Shotzi and Charlotte Flair jointly challenged Asuka for the WWE Women's Title in an intense threeway match. 

