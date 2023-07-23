Title Defenses Dominate WWE House Show in Mexico City, Results (7/22/23)

WWE held a live event in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday Night. Check out the full results below:

- Cody Rhodes emerged victorious, defeating Damian Priest

- In a thrilling Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's World Title, Rhea Ripley (c) successfully retained her championship against fierce opponents Becky Lynch and Natalya.

- Matt Riddle and The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) formed an impressive team and defeated Imperium (comprised of WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).

- The Miz hosted a Miz TV segment with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, which eventually led to Shayna Baszler securing a victory over Ronda Rousey by disqualification.

- Seth Rollins (c) managed to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Title against NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, who had the support of WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at ringside.

- Austin Theory (c) successfully defended his WWE United States Title against Santos Escobar, securing the pinfall victory with the help of the ropes for leverage.

- Asuka (c) put up a dominant performance in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's Title, managing to retain her championship against tough competitors Charlotte Flair and Shotzi.

- Roman Reigns (c) (accompanied by Paul Heyman) maintained his stronghold on the Undisputed WWE Universal Title by overcoming Rey Mysterio, who faced interference from NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.