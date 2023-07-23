WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW's Harley Cameron Reveals How WWE Missed Hiring Her

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

Australian wrestling sensation Harley Cameron has inked a full-time contract with AEW, marking a significant milestone in her wrestling journey. Although she made her debut in 2022, her path could have taken a different turn as WWE once showed interest in her.

During her appearance on Talk is Jericho, Cameron disclosed that she had a close call with WWE when they missed the chance to hire her. Unfortunately, this missed opportunity occurred because the key decision-makers involved in the hiring process were released from the company.

"I can just say that there was plans for me to go to another company (WWE), and then that company decided to release a lot of people who were all involved in the process,” Cameron explained. “But thanks to them, I learned how to wrestle and I ended up getting my green card. So, thanks, guys. You missed the boat."

