Former AEW Star Brian Pillman Jr. Excited for Future Opportunities

During a virtual signing event with Captain's Corner, former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. reflected on his journey in the wrestling industry.

Recently, Pillman Jr. was seen training at the WWE Performance Center. A sour told Dave Meltzer of while it's not out of the question, there might be a higher chance of him being considered for hiring after the merger with UFC is completed.

Pillman commented:

"It's a challenging path, a long climb to reach the pinnacle if you want to rock and roll in this business. However, being here today, reminiscing about the moments in my career, has truly lifted my spirits and filled me with excitement for the future. There are amazing opportunities on the horizon, though I can't reveal all the details just yet. Exciting things are in the works, including a significant moment that will allow me to create more memories, design fresh gear ideas, and share my passion for pro wrestling with all of you."