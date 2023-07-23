WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Shows Little Interest in Pushing Karrion Kross as Main Eventer, Says Dutch Mantel

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

According to 'Dirty' Dutch Mantel, it appears that WWE has lost interest in Karrion Kross and doesn't have any significant plans for him in the foreseeable future. Despite being one of the first WWE Superstars rehired by Triple H last year, Kross's return was met with high expectations, especially considering his two-time former NXT Champion status.

During a discussion on "Smack Talk," Mantel expressed his belief that WWE has no intentions of pushing Kross as a main-event contender.

"They don’t expect anything big out of Karrion Kross and AJ because they tried Karrion Kross. I don’t know what it is. Let’s compare LA Knight with Karrion Kross. One guy has it, and Karrion Kross doesn’t. I don’t care what they do with him. I don’t care. LA Knight’s a hell of a promo. But Kross, he’s got ‘Tick Tock.’ That’s bu***. If I had to rely on Tick Tock as a gimmick, save you money, Mr. Kross."

In recent weeks, Karrion Kross has been entangled in a heated feud with AJ Styles, culminating in a loss to the Phenomenal One on the July 7 episode of SmackDown.

💬 Share your thoughts on this report in the comment section below!

Tags: #wwe #karrion kross #dutch mantel

