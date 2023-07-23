WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Tiffany Stratton Claims to Outwork All Other Women in the NXT Locker Room

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

Tiffany Stratton Claims to Outwork All Other Women in the NXT Locker Room

Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Chase U’s Thea Hail in a Submission Match at the highly anticipated WWE NXT: Great American Bash pay-per-view event.

During a recent appearance on the 'Sports Guys Talking Wrestling' podcast, Tiffany shared her determined mindset regarding her preparation for the upcoming match. She asserted, "I’ll do whatever it takes. If that means I have to sit down and watch Submission Match after Submission Match, then I’m going to do that. I’m going to go to open ring [at the WWE Performance Center], and I’m going to work on the best submissions that I think would fit me. I’ll do whatever it takes. That’s why I’m champion. That’s why I’m at the top of the women’s division because I will do whatever it takes. I work harder than any other woman in that locker room, and I prove it every time I have a match."

Contract Signing Added To Monday's WWE RAW On The Road to SummerSlam

A big segment has been scheduled for the upcoming July 24th edition of WWE RAW, on the road to the 2023 SummerSlam event, which takes place [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 22, 2023 07:42PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #tiffany stratton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82927/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer