Tiffany Stratton Claims to Outwork All Other Women in the NXT Locker Room

Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Chase U’s Thea Hail in a Submission Match at the highly anticipated WWE NXT: Great American Bash pay-per-view event.

During a recent appearance on the 'Sports Guys Talking Wrestling' podcast, Tiffany shared her determined mindset regarding her preparation for the upcoming match. She asserted, "I’ll do whatever it takes. If that means I have to sit down and watch Submission Match after Submission Match, then I’m going to do that. I’m going to go to open ring [at the WWE Performance Center], and I’m going to work on the best submissions that I think would fit me. I’ll do whatever it takes. That’s why I’m champion. That’s why I’m at the top of the women’s division because I will do whatever it takes. I work harder than any other woman in that locker room, and I prove it every time I have a match."