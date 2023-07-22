Contract Signing Added To Monday's WWE RAW On The Road to SummerSlam

We're now on THREADS!

A big segment has been scheduled for the upcoming July 24th edition of WWE RAW, on the road to the 2023 SummerSlam event, which takes place at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 5th.

One of the most significant matches already confirmed for SummerSlam is the World Heavyweight Title bout between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Rollins emerged victorious in their previous encounter at Money in the Bank three weeks ago, successfully defending his title against Balor. However, Balor asserted that he was hindered by the presence of his friend, "Senor" Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, at ringside. Since then, Balor has been adamant about earning a rematch for the prestigious championship, and his wish has been granted. The official announcement for the World Heavyweight Title match contract signing between Rollins and Balor will take place this Monday on RAW in Tampa, Florida.

Furthermore, several other exciting matchups are set. Becky Lynch will face off against Zoey Stark, with the stipulation that if Lynch wins, she will earn a rematch against Trish Stratus at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre and the Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER are set to confront each other, presumably paving the way for their own clash at SummerSlam. Additionally, Logan Paul is set to make a return and address Ricochet, presumably laying the groundwork for their SummerSlam encounter.

Moreover, Cody Rhodes will have a response to Brock Lesnar following the brutal attack Lesnar unleashed on him last week on Raw. Although Lesnar is not slated to appear on this Monday's episode, he is expected to make an appearance on the July 31st Raw in Houston.

Finally, the fans can also look forward to a match between Tommaso Ciampa and Bronson Reed.