LA Knight's Rising WWE Stardom Might Be Impacted By Backstage Reputation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

LA Knight's Rising WWE Stardom Might Be Impacted By Backstage Reputation

LA Knight has rapidly emerged as one of WWE's most popular stars in recent months drawing much attention from fans and also his peers.

A recent report from Wade Keller of PWTorch reveals that Knight's surging popularity has caught the attention of both Paul Levesque (Triple H) and Vince McMahon, making him a potential candidate for a significant push during the late Summer and into the fall, with one crucial caveat.

According to the report, Vince McMahon has grown fond of Knight, but there is a lingering reputation of Knight rubbing people the wrong way backstage and struggling with backstage politics. However, those who know him well tend to have a favorable opinion of him and speak up on his behalf, especially if he initially gives a bad impression.

The report emphasizes that Knight's push might not be sustained, even if the fans continue to rally behind him, if he fails to handle himself appropriately backstage and loses the support of key influential figures within the company.

Source: pwtorch.com
