Seth Rollins Praises Dave Meltzer as Wrestling Historian but Calls Match Ratings "Silly"

In a candid interview with Impaulsive, Seth Rollins offered praise to Dave Meltzer, acknowledging his expertise as a historian within the wrestling industry. However, Rollins expressed his reservations regarding Meltzer's star ratings for matches, deeming them as 'silly.' He emphasized that wrestling news sites do occasionally have reliable sources, referring to the presence of 'moles everywhere' who may leak information.

"If I’m not mistaken, I think that Kurt Angle has no five-star matches [from Meltzer], OK? One of the greatest of all time, and there’s a plethora of these people. My point is Dave’s great. He’s a great historian, he’s been a part of the business for a long, long time. Oh, there’s moles everywhere. Somebody out there is leaking it to somebody, or telling somebody who’s telling somebody who’s telling somebody, you never know. You have to be very careful with your information in this industry. He’s great as a historian, but match ratings are silly, match ratings are very silly. It’s so subjective. If it’s good, it’s good. You know when something’s good."