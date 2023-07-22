WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Latest On Bray Wyatt's WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE television for several months due to an undisclosed illness, and he was notably absent from WrestleMania 39 where he was originally scheduled to compete.

However, there is now speculation about his imminent return to WWE. The Twitter account known as Better Wrestling Experience (@BoozerRasslin), an insider source has stated that Wyatt's comeback is "very near" and there is a possibility it might take place at SummerSlam 2023.

BWE's statement reads as follows...

"Bray has been around few times. His plans are there for his return. An feud suggested and approved by everyone. Its only a call of ‘when’. The discussion is for SSlam. So id keep an eye on one of the mainevents of that night."

Tags: #wwe #summerslam #bray wyatt

