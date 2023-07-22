The Latest On Bray Wyatt's WWE Return

We're now on THREADS!

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE television for several months due to an undisclosed illness, and he was notably absent from WrestleMania 39 where he was originally scheduled to compete.

However, there is now speculation about his imminent return to WWE. The Twitter account known as Better Wrestling Experience (@BoozerRasslin), an insider source has stated that Wyatt's comeback is "very near" and there is a possibility it might take place at SummerSlam 2023.

BWE's statement reads as follows...

"Bray has been around few times. His plans are there for his return. An feud suggested and approved by everyone. Its only a call of ‘when’. The discussion is for SSlam. So id keep an eye on one of the mainevents of that night."

