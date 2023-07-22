Baron Corbin Opens Up: WWE Pairing with JBL Left Him Feeling Like He Was 'Drowning'

We're now on THREADS!

In October 2022, Baron Corbin and JBL formed an alliance, during which Baron dropped his "Happy" persona and adopted the moniker "The Modern Day Wrestling God." However, their partnership turned out to be ill-fated, as JBL eventually parted ways with Corbin in February. During a conversation with Corey Graves on "After the Bell," Corbin opened up about the genuine concern he experienced during that time.

Corbin admitted, "There was a moment of panic for me because everything I had done up until then had been successful. But then, there was this one promo where I was in the ring, and in the middle of it, I just knew that it wasn't going well. The crowd's reaction made it clear that something was off, and that feeling hit me hard. It was like being stuck in a movie, stranded in the ocean, surrounded by sharks. I felt like I was drowning, and that's when JBL and I had a conversation about what to do next. Around the same time, the opportunity to join 'NXT' presented itself, and I thought, 'Hell yes, let's go for it. Let's head down there and give it a shot.'"