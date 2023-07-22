WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena's Peacemaker Joins Mortal Kombat 1 as Playable Character in New 'Kombat Pack' DLC

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

Exciting news for gamers and fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise!

The renowned superhero, Peacemaker, will soon make his debut as a playable character in the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 1 video game. This announcement was made during the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con event, where the creators unveiled a thrilling DLC pack named "Kombat Pack."

The "Kombat Pack" will introduce a fantastic lineup of characters, both new and classic, to enhance the gaming experience. Joining the fray alongside Peacemaker will be the formidable figures of Homelander and Omni-Man, well-known from their own universes. Additionally, classic Mortal Kombat favorites such as Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda are set to return, ensuring a thrilling blend of old and new.

John Cena, who impressively portrayed Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad movie back in 2021, received widespread acclaim for his performance.

Tags: #wwe #john cena #peacemaker #mortal kombat

