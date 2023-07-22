WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Dominik Mysterio Makes WWE History with Triple Headlining Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

Dominik Mysterio Makes WWE History with Triple Headlining Week

This week, Dominik Mysterio, also known as "Dirty" Dom, achieved a remarkable feat in WWE history. The new NXT North American Champion from The Judgment Day became the first WWE Superstar ever to headline WWE Monday Night RAW, WWE NXT, and WWE Friday Night SmackDown in the same week.

On Monday Night Raw, Dom-Dom took the spotlight alongside Damian Priest in a thrilling match against Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. The following day, he continued his momentum by serving as the main event of WWE NXT on USA, facing off against Wes Lee to defend his NXT North American Championship.

To cap off an incredible week, Dom-Dom headlined the WWE Friday Night SmackDown show in an intense match against Butch. His bout was the final match of the night before the main event segment, closing the week on a high note and solidifying his place in WWE history.

💬 Share your thoughts on this report in the comment section below! 

Tyler Breeze Clarifies WWE Relationship and Talks About Potential AEW Run

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze has shed light on his current situation. He is currently involved in multiple ventures, including running [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 22, 2023 04:57PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #nxt #dominik mysterio

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82909/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer