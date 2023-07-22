Dominik Mysterio Makes WWE History with Triple Headlining Week

We're now on THREADS!

This week, Dominik Mysterio, also known as "Dirty" Dom, achieved a remarkable feat in WWE history. The new NXT North American Champion from The Judgment Day became the first WWE Superstar ever to headline WWE Monday Night RAW, WWE NXT, and WWE Friday Night SmackDown in the same week.

On Monday Night Raw, Dom-Dom took the spotlight alongside Damian Priest in a thrilling match against Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. The following day, he continued his momentum by serving as the main event of WWE NXT on USA, facing off against Wes Lee to defend his NXT North American Championship.

To cap off an incredible week, Dom-Dom headlined the WWE Friday Night SmackDown show in an intense match against Butch. His bout was the final match of the night before the main event segment, closing the week on a high note and solidifying his place in WWE history.

