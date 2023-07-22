Tyler Breeze Clarifies WWE Relationship and Talks About Potential AEW Run

We're now on THREADS!

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze has shed light on his current situation. He is currently involved in multiple ventures, including running a wrestling school alongside AEW's Shawn Spears and occasionally guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center.

While addressing his role at the Performance Center, Breeze clarified that he is not a full-time employee but rather provides guest coaching services. Despite no longer being with WWE, he maintains strong connections with the company and its trainers.

Regarding his future in professional wrestling, Breeze remains open to possibilities. Although not officially retired, he is taking a cautious approach and not actively seeking a return to the ring. At his age and level of athleticism, he believes that if the right opportunity presents itself, he would consider it. However, he emphasizes that timing is crucial and he's content with how things are currently unfolding in his life.

Recently, Breeze made a comeback to the wrestling scene with a victory in Tennessee, where he secured the Next Generation: Tennessee Championship from Matt Cross. This marked his first wrestling match in a span of two years.

While the possibility of joining AEW remains on the table, Breeze is not forcing anything and is embracing the opportunities that come his way. His passion for wrestling still burns strong, and he's open to new ventures, eagerly awaiting what the future holds.

